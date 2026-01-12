Prince Harry addresses Meghan Markle’s UK return in fresh statement

Prince Harry, who is awaiting a verdict from the UK Home Office about his police protection, directly spoke out about the rumours swirling around the Meghan Markle travel plans.

In several reports, the Duchess of Sussex was planning a return to Britain “as soon as this summer” especially after sources in the Sussex camp hinted at a positive decision about the taxpayer funded security. The Sun suggested that Meghan would be accompanying Harry for an Invictus Games related event in Birmingham.

At the time, a spokesperson did not want to comment on the matter. However, in a statement to The Daily Beast, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said the report was “pure speculation”.

Meanwhile, a source insists that while the travel plans will not take place soon, it does not dismiss the possibility that Meghan wouldn’t return ever.