James Gunn shares details about Peacemaker's season 2

James Gunn revealed what fans should expect in 'Peacemaker's season 2

August 31, 2025

James Gunn recently dished what fans should expect in the latest season of Peacemaker. 

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the Peacemaker season 2 premiere in New York City on 13th August, James Gunn opened up about bringing the fan-favorite series back.

The DC Studios co-chair previously revealed in a since-deleted X post that some “shuffling” was “done” for a “variety of reasons,” pushing Waller back and clearing the way for John Cena’s helmeted antihero to take center stage again.

Despite the challenges surrounding Waller, Gunn and fellow DC head Peter Safran found firmer ground in continuing Christopher Smith’s story.

“This season dives deeper into Peacemaker’s journey,” Gunn told the outlet at the event, adding that while season one was about “coming to terms” with the demons that shaped him, season two is about confronting them “head-on.”

Gunn also noted that weaving the character into the new DCU from the previous DCEU turned out to be surprisingly simple. 

“All it took was a couple of minor permutations,” he said with a grin. 

“And fine — we’re in DCU, all good and dandy,” he concluded. 

