Royal Expert reveals truth about Prince Harry's rumoured Diana documentary

Prince Harry unlikely to revisit Diana’s story despite Netflix rumours?

Prince Harry is unlikely to move forward with a solo documentary about Princess Diana, despite growing rumours, claimed an expert.

Ever since the news of the Sussexes new Netflix deal broke, there are rumours that the couple might work on a new documentary surrounding Diana’s life.

If made, this documentary or film could threatened any hopes of reunion between Harry and Prince William, several royal experts have claimed.

Royal expert Jennie Bond dismissed the claims as “just rumours and wishful thinking by Netflix,” adding that Harry is unlikely to commercialise his mother’s life and death.

“I suspect these reports are just rumours and wishful thinking by Netflix. I doubt whether Harry would really want to commercialise his mother‘s life and death,” Bond told The Mirror.

She added, "August 31 will forever be a day of intense sadness for William and Harry," adding, "You might imagine that, after all their shared pain at losing her, they would want to talk to one another about their feelings on such an important date.”

“No one else in the world knows what it was like to be the son of an iconic princess who died so tragically on that day,” she said, referring to Diana’s death anniversary.

"Sadly, however, I think their rift has become too deep and their lives so separated that they’ve become used to marking their mother’s death in their own, private way.

“I don’t think they will be sharing their thoughts or their feelings with each other. I don’t think there will be any phone calls or texts, even on such a sad day."