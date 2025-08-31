 
Major update on 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 3

'Jujutsu Kaisen’ season three announcement comes during a live-stream

Web Desk
August 31, 2025

'Jujutsu Kaisen' season three to arrive in 2026

Crunchyroll unveils the teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen season three as it will be released in January 2026 as the announcement was made during platform's fifth Anime Award-winning series.

Meanwhile the hit series voice cast includes Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Daisuke Namikawa as Choso and Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen is based on Gege Akutami’s manga with more than 100 millions copies sold globally.

Its logline read, "A kind-hearted high schooler, Yuji Itadori, swallows a powerful cursed object to save his friends, becoming the host for the ancient demon Ryomen Sukuna."

"To gain control and find a way to be exorcised, he enrolls in a secret school for Jujutsu Sorcerers, battling malevolent spirits to consume all of Sukuna's remaining fingers."

