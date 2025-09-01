Prince Harry to upset Prince William with conversation about 'agonising loss'

Prince Harry's potential move can hamper his relationship with Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to produce new content with Netflix and might speak exclusively about Princess Diana in a documentary, could tick his brother off amid with the decision.

Spealking about the experience, Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: I’m sure Netflix are hoping that Harry will come up with an idea for a new Royal documentary, and the 30th anniversary of Diana‘s death would be an obvious choice.

“Harry and William cooperated with two very well received films marking the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death. Afterwards, William said the films were the final word on Diana, as he said ‘We won’t be doing this again, we won’t speak as openly or publicly about her again’.”

“How sad it would be if Harry decided to go it alone on another film about her,” Bond said. “He shared that agonising loss with his brother. They were in shock together, they grieved together, they walked side by side behind her coffin. A solo film by Harry would simply underline the bitter feud with his brother and would antagonise the rest of the family.”

She said: “I suspect these reports are just rumours and wishful thinking by Netflix. I doubt whether Harry would really want to commercialise his mother‘s life and death.”