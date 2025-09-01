 
Meghan Markle dream of becoming 'solo star' coming to sad end

By
Eleen Bukhari
September 01, 2025

Meghan Markle is told her attempts to stay relevant with the public are bearing no fruit.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle show titled 'With Love, Meghan,' is reminded her efforts to build her brand are going in vain.

Alexander Larman wrote for The British Magazine: “It is fair to say that the many attempts to launch her as a solo star – via television, podcasts and, of course, her ‘As Ever’ product range – have not been as successful as she (and those with a vested interest in her earning power) might have wished.

“Unless she is prepared to write yet another tell-all memoir, she risks dwindling into obscurity.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian's Lucy Mangan, has called the season “so boring”. She wrote this week: “It's so boring, so contrived, so effortfully whimsical that, do you know what? In the end, it does become almost fascinating.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

