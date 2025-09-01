Major 'Harry Potter' member says 'no contact' with J.K. Rowling

Director Chris Columbus gets honest about his J.K. Rowling contact

J.K. Rowling is a part of the Harry Potter universe, but since she expressed her views on the trans community, several members have started to distance themselves from her stance.

Although it's unclear why, Chris Columbus also did not have contact with the author for years, he directed the franchise's first two installments while producing the third.

The filmmaker stated that he had not been in contact with the author in the last decade. “I haven’t spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what’s going on with her,” he told The Times.

Although he shared that his relationship with others, particularly Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, is cordial.

“But I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe, and I just spoke to him a few days ago,” he said. “I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris also weighed in on the Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's film adaptation, which he had previously called "a great idea"; however, his comments couldn't become a reality.

The director attributed this to Rowling's controversies. "Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from [Rowling’s] opinion, which makes it impossible.”

Meanwhile, filming for the reboot of the Harry Potter series is ongoing, with the series expected to be released in 2027.