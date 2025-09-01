Frankenstein's Jacob Elordi gets overwhelming response at Venice Film Festival

Jacob Elordi moved to tears during 'Frankenstein' world premiere

Frankenstein was met with an overwhelming response at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, with this year's longest standing ovation.

The lead actor, Jacob Elordi, 27, grew visibly emotional as the applause lasted for 13 minutes, eventually moved to tears.

A video shared on X captured Elordi embracing writer-director Guillermo del Toro and costar Mia Goth before bowing his head to the audience.

Frankenstein, adapted from Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, follows Victor Frankenstein as he “brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation,” according to the official logline.

Oscar Isaac, 46, stars as Victor, while Elordi takes on the role of the Creature. Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, and Lars Mikkelsen also round out the cast.

At a press conference earlier in the day, the Euphoria alum described the deeply personal process of stepping into the role. “It was a vessel that I could put every part of myself into."

"From the moment that I was born to being here with you today, all of it is in that character. And in so many ways, the creature that’s on screen in this movie is the purest form of myself,” the Australian actor continued.

Elordi previously revealed that playing the Creature required 10 hours in the makeup chair daily. The actor recently appeared in Priscilla (2023), Saltburn (2023), and Oh, Canada (2024).