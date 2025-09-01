Jacob Elordi on playing monster in 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi opens up about his role in 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi has opened up about his monstrous transformation for the newly released film, Frankenstein.

The 28-year-old actor discussed playing a monster in the horror film during a press conference at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

Elordi appeared at a press conference with director Guillermo del Toro and costars Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

Sharing his inspiration for making the movie, del Toro, said, "I always waited for the movie to be done in the right conditions, both creatively in terms of achieving the scope that it needed for me to make it different, to make it at a scale that you could reconstruct the whole world."

Meanwhile, Elordi also talked about his role in Frankenstein.

“It was a vessel that I could put every part of myself into. From the moment that I was born to being here with you today, all of it is in that character," he explained, as per Deadline.

"And in so many ways, the creature that’s on screen in this movie is the sort of purest form of myself. He’s more me than I am," added the Saltburn star.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, Elordi revealed that he spent 10 hours in the makeup chair daily to get ready for his character.

For those unversed, Frankenstein is currently available to watch on Netflix.