'Frankenstein' director heaps praise on 'superhuman' Jacob Elordi

'Frankenstein' director opens up about working experience with Jacob Elord

Guillermo del Toro has heaped praise on Jacob Elordi.

During an interview with Variety, the director candidly discussed that while working with the Hollywood actor in Frankenstein he believed Elodi was superhuman.

Referring to grueling hours of shooting, he began, "Never once did he come to me and complain. Never once did he come to me and say, 'I'm tired. I'm hungry. Can I go?' And he put in 20-hour days."

The upcoming movie stars The Kissing Booth actor as the creature, Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, and Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe.

Meanwhile, the Mexican filmmaker recalled a moment when Elodi showed his human side after filming 8 grueling takes with his co-star.

"It was like after the eighth take of having to carry Mia through a crowd and down the steps of a mansion. He was like, 'Why are we going again, Guillermo?'” he told the outlet, before adding, “Then he said, 'OK, just because, you know, I am a person. And then, he did it again."

Before concluding, the filmmaker shared, "You throw time away when you make a film like this. I stopped having a clock, and I would just wait till the SUV arrived. That meant it was time to go. I didn't do breakfast, lunch or dinner, or think in terms of morning, afternoon, night. It was just one time??”

Guillermo del Toro’s directorial movie revolves around an arrogant scientist Frankenstein, who brings the creature into life only for the experiment to lead to mutual destruction.

The gothic movie is scheduled to released in limited theaters in October 2025.