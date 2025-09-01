Brad Pitt accused of making 'false promises' to Hurricane Katrina victims: Here's what we know

Brad Pitt may face legal action over ‘false promises’ to Hurricane Katrina Victims

Brad Pitt could be forced to appear in court "to give evidence within weeks" about his housing charity after the actor was accused of having "blood on his hands."

For those unversed, the Troy actor founded the Make It Right Foundation in 2007 to build homes for families displaced by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

The deadly storm hit Louisiana on August 29, 2005, as a Category 3 hurricane, killing more than 1,300 people in and around the New Orleans area.

Following the catastrophic storm, the 61-year-old actor built homes in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans.

As per The Sun, the foundation allegedly made a messy of its ambitious building project and is now facing a class action lawsuit involving more than 106 homes.

In the lawsuit filed in 2018, Victims of Hurricane Katrina claimed that houses were "deficiently constructed" with "defective products."

Now, an insider revealed to the outlet that Brad will have to appear in court to face a lawsuit about his housing charity.

However, the F1 actor's legal team is trying to prevent the actor from facing a lawsuit.

The case comes back into the spotlight last month following the release of the documentary Katrina: Come Hell or High Water on Netflix.