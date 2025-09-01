Lindsay Lohan beams alongside husband Bader Shammas at the US Open

Lindsay Lohan lit up the stands at the US Open on Sunday as she enjoyed a stylish outing with her husband, Bader Shammas.

The Freaky Friday star held hands with her financier spouse while the pair coordinated in complementary outfits.

Lohan opted for an ivory slip dress adorned with a delicate strawberry print, paired with a matching handbag, a tan trench coat, and strappy black Chanel sandals.

She completed the look with soft ringlets, round sunglasses, and subtle jewelry, including layered necklaces and a gold watch.

According to Daily Mail, Shammas kept his look casual but polished in black trousers, a white T-shirt, a khaki bomber jacket, and white sneakers, finishing with round sunglasses similar to his wife’s.

Moreover, the couple, who wed in 2022, were joined by family members, including Lohan’s sister-in-law Nina Ginsberg and brothers Michael Jr. and Dakota. Their two-year-old son, Luai, did not attend the event.

Lohan, who relocated to Dubai in 2014, has recently spoken about her family life and desire to expand it.

In a May interview, she revealed she hopes to give her son a sibling, sharing, “Once you have one kid, you’re like, ‘Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with,’” as per the outlet.

Furthermore, the actress’s glowing appearance at the tennis championship marked a glamorous date night for the longtime entertainer and her husband, who looked equally smitten as they posed for selfies during the match.