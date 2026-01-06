Miley Cyrus gives major clue about ‘Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary prep

Miley Cyrus has been preparing for Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary with great enthusiasm.

The Flower singer shocked fans by revealing a crucial element for the anniversary, which has been out in the open for a while.

During her appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker revealed to Variety that she is “absolutely” focused on paying tribute to Hannah Montana on its anniversary.

When asking if she can share potential plans for the celebration, the Grammy winner played coy, saying: “We're working hard on 'em. I can't tell you.”

However, when the interviewer pressed on details, Cyrus dropped a major hint saying, “You see the bangs!" and walked away.

The bangs match the blond hairstyle of the character she played across four seasons (2006 - 2011) on the Disney Channel.

The teen sitcom follows Miley Stewart, a normal teenage girl who secretly lives a double life as the world-famous pop star Hannah Montana. With the help of a blond wig, she hides her true identity and stays true to herself despite fame.

In addition to Cyrus, the cast included Emily Osmet, Mitchel Musso, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Earles, and Moises Arias.

Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary will be held on March 24.