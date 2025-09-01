Sharon Osbourne shares quiet tribute following Ozzy's death: Report

Sharon Osbourne has acknowledged the loss of her husband, legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, with a subtle but touching gesture.

Ozzy died on July 22 at the age of 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and heart complications.

He was laid to rest in a private ceremony at the couple’s Buckinghamshire estate, attended by family and rock industry friends including Marilyn Manson and guitarist Zakk Wylde.

Over the weekend, Ozzy’s official Instagram account, now managed by his team, shared a photo of the rocker performing on stage, alongside a caption, “I don’t wanna say goodbye. When I do, you’ll be alright. After all, I did it all for you.”

Sharon quietly acknowledged the tribute by liking the post, which is also her first public gesture since Ozzy’s passing.

Moreover, the singer’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes across the music world, honoring his trailblazing career as the “Prince of Darkness.”

According to Daily Mail, official records listed his causes of death as cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Moreover, Ozzy’s death has also sparked a behind-the-scenes clash between broadcasters, with a planned BBC documentary pulled from schedules amid concerns from his family that the project was rushed in competition with a Paramount+ film about his final years.

For now, Sharon’s quiet nod online serves as her first step in publicly grieving the man she was married to for more than four decades.