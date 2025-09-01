Original 'Harry Potter' actor returns to new remake

Warwick Davis confirms to appear in 'Harry Potter' series

The remake of Harry Potter sees the makers seeking new actors for the iconic franchise's roles.



Except for one. According to reports, Warwick Davis, who portrayed Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick in the movies, is returning to the reboot for the latter character.

He is perhaps the first actor from the film franchise to appear in the series, while Leigh Gill will play Griphook, a Gringotts Wizarding Bank employee, in the show.

The cast announcement, along with others, happened at the Hogwarts celebration. Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Moreover, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

As a newer cast has been announced, the series has previously shared the casting of the main characters.

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Further, Bertie Carvel will play Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge, and Johnny Flynn will portray Draco’s father, Lucius Malfoy.

Filming for the Harry Potter series is ongoing, with the final installment scheduled for release in 2027.