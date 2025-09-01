Jamie Lee Curtis recalls memorable moment with Princess Diana

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she 'almost met' Princess Diana

Jamie Lee Curtis just looked back on a profound meeting with the late Princess Diana just two months before her tragic death.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, August 31, the 66-year-old American actress and film producer remembered Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 28th death anniversary, revealing she “almost met” her on a movie set in 1997.

Curtis posted a picture of Princess Diana with her arms wide open to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

She also wrote a lengthy caption under her post that read, “She was to visit the set of the follow-up to A Fish Called Wanda, Fierce Creatures, and we were shooting at Pinewood [studios, 20 miles west of London]…”

The Oscar-winning actress went on to share that Diana arrived on set with her sons during her break when she “jumped in a golf cart and drove the mile back to the dressing room to use the restroom.”

“My driver started banging on the door, saying that she had arrived with her sons, and I jumped into the golf cart, and by the time I got back, she was walking away,” Curtis recalled.

The Last Showgirl star sent the Princess of Wales a letter the very next day showing her disappointment, “why I wasn't there and how much I admired her,” to Kensington Palace. Notably, Diana responded to her by sending back a letter the following day.

“[She was] thanking me for writing and understanding, of course, nature calling as it happens to her all the time, and that she looked forward to meeting. She died two months later. I had just returned from England. I remember watching the news...,” Curtis wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Princess Diana passed away in a brutal car accident in Paris at the age of 36 on August 31, 1997.