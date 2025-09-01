Meghan Markle drops bombshell about Prince Harry's weird food ick

Prince Harry refuses to eat THIS fancy dish

Meghan Markle has recently made a surprising revelation about her husband Prince Harry's eating habits.

In one of the episodes of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that Harry has a surprising "food ick."

Speaking with the guest chef Jose Andres, Meghan shared that the Duke of Sussex doesn't like lobster.

She told Jose, "You know who doesn't like lobster? My husband." To which Jose hilariously responded with, "And you married him anyway?"

It is worth mentioning that for decades the royal family has been discouraged from eating shellfish during official duties due to the risk of food poisoning, which could disrupt royal engagements.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold once told The Mirror, "When dining, the Royal Family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning, due to their work schedules. It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties."

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal roles in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in California with their two kids: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.