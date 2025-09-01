Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's future as working royals looks increasingly uncertain

Archie, Lilibet face slim chances of royal roles amid King Charles’ plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hopes for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to one day reconnect with royal duties face growing uncertainty.

While the little royals will retain their titles, they will have no role in the monarchy once they grown up due to King Charles’ plans for a slimmed down monarchy.

Insiders expressed doubt about Archie and Lilibet’s royal roles under King William’s reign, who is said to be keen on slimming down the royal family’s official responsibilities.

Royal expert Richard Palmer said, "If Prince Harry and Meghan had stayed, they would have had a prominent role.”

“But the chances of their children representing the British monarchy in the future are said to be negligible, and probably would have been even if their parents had remained,” he added, per i Paper.

Previously, a friend of Prince William revealed that he would never let Archie and Lilibet become working members of the Royal family.

“William obviously isn’t going to hire Archie and Lilibet,” the pal shared.

They added, “This is just trolling on the part of Harry and Meghan. It’s actually hilarious that no one even noticed it for ten days, until the Mail did it.

“The idea that somehow having a vestigial HRH as a baby later entitles you to be a working royal is beyond parody, even for them.”