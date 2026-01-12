Prince Harry celebration comes to screeching halt after latest revelation

Prince Harry had been relentless in his fight for taxpayer funded police protection but he had always been bogged down and dismissed for his claims.

The Duke of Sussex had almost given up his fight for the security in May last year but was compelled to write a letter to the UK Home Secretary following the two stalker incidents that took place during his September visit to his home country.

Previously, the Sussex camp source revealed to The Mail on Sunday that Harry has won his security and the announcement is now “just a formality”.

However, new reports have pointed out a glaring detail in the situation, suggesting that there is more to the premature celebration and that the tide could shift any way. The Royalist Editor Tom Sykes pointed out the countervailing stories, which insist that “nothing about the security decision is ‘nailed on’”.

He explained that there “no way” that the matter was settled over Christmas. The news first broke on the first Sunday of New Year, “when the offices of the U.K. Home Office had essentially been closed for several days”.

Although, he did note that it doesn’t mean that the verdict could not be a positive one this time around. Tom highlighted the broader reality which seems to be tilting in Harry’s favour.

He claimed that the PR machine may be having an early celebration but “it is hard to believe he would have pursued it so relentlessly if he did not believe the assessment would lead to his protection being restored”.

Moreover, The Mail on Sunday sources had pointed out that everything was settled “unless the Palace intervened” in the matter.