 
Geo News

Prince William warns King Charles about Harry plans: ‘It will fail'

Prince William camp ‘nervous’ about King Charles decision for ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 12, 2026

Prince William warns King Charles about Harry plans: ‘It will fail’
Prince William warns King Charles about Harry plans: ‘It will fail’

Prince William appears to be sensing trouble as he braces himself for a crisis situation, meanwhile, King Charles mulls an important decision.

According to reports, Prince Harry is planning a major olive branch for his father by inviting him to open the Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham. While there is no official confirmation on the matters, the movements at the Sussex end and the royal end seem to suggest that there might be some truth to it.

Sources close to the monarch suggest that as the Head of the Armed Forces in the UK, Charles could definitely entertain the idea given that the reputation of his reign would be on the line. However, Prince William is not at all happy about it.

The Prince of Wales believes that this is another one of a manipulation tactics of the Sussex camp and William does not want his father to give in, friends of the future king reveal to The Daily Beast.

The Royalist editor revealed that friends of William “want the King’s team to rebut the invitation before it takes legs, and hope to see scathing, sceptical responses sprinkled into media briefings in the coming days”.

They are “nervous” that since Charles is eager to reunite with his Sussex grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it could be a possibility.

Although sources close to Charles have made it very clear that any emotional manipulation would not work on him by either of his sons.

Any attempt “to emotionally manipulate Charles will fail”, friends of the King and Queen said. “The King has always made it very clear that he loves both his sons and of course he wants to be reconciled with Harry. It would be a source of great joy to him if trust could improve sufficiently to normalise the relationship.”

Andrew casts dark cloud on King Charles big plans: ‘drips poison'
Andrew casts dark cloud on King Charles big plans: ‘drips poison'
Princess Kate ‘filling up' royal diary for 2026 on one crucial condition
Princess Kate ‘filling up' royal diary for 2026 on one crucial condition
King Charles to host Nigeria for State Visit two years after Sussex tour
King Charles to host Nigeria for State Visit two years after Sussex tour
Meghan Markle asked to 'tone herself down' for staying with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle asked to 'tone herself down' for staying with Prince Harry
Duchess Sophie prepares for major move as she helps charity pack up
Duchess Sophie prepares for major move as she helps charity pack up
Prince Harry's place in the family can't be shaken by public opinion
Prince Harry's place in the family can't be shaken by public opinion