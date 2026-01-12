Prince William warns King Charles about Harry plans: ‘It will fail’

Prince William appears to be sensing trouble as he braces himself for a crisis situation, meanwhile, King Charles mulls an important decision.

According to reports, Prince Harry is planning a major olive branch for his father by inviting him to open the Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham. While there is no official confirmation on the matters, the movements at the Sussex end and the royal end seem to suggest that there might be some truth to it.

Sources close to the monarch suggest that as the Head of the Armed Forces in the UK, Charles could definitely entertain the idea given that the reputation of his reign would be on the line. However, Prince William is not at all happy about it.

The Prince of Wales believes that this is another one of a manipulation tactics of the Sussex camp and William does not want his father to give in, friends of the future king reveal to The Daily Beast.

The Royalist editor revealed that friends of William “want the King’s team to rebut the invitation before it takes legs, and hope to see scathing, sceptical responses sprinkled into media briefings in the coming days”.

They are “nervous” that since Charles is eager to reunite with his Sussex grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it could be a possibility.

Although sources close to Charles have made it very clear that any emotional manipulation would not work on him by either of his sons.

Any attempt “to emotionally manipulate Charles will fail”, friends of the King and Queen said. “The King has always made it very clear that he loves both his sons and of course he wants to be reconciled with Harry. It would be a source of great joy to him if trust could improve sufficiently to normalise the relationship.”