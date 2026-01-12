Kensington Palace drops exciting update on Princess Kate: Party time

Kensington Palace has issued a delightful update on Princess Kate as the future queen is set to host big party at Windsor.

The Princess of Wales will mesmerise fans with England's Women Rugby Team at Windsor.

Kate, who's patron of the Rugby Football Union, will host a reception at Windsor Castle on Thursday for the team following their World Cup victory last year.

The players and team staff will also be given a tour of the Castle before joining the future queen to celebrate their achievement.

The Waleses, particularly William and Kate, are known for their love of the sport.

In the early days of their romance, William and his wife joined Prince Harry to watch England vs Italy in a Six Nations match at Twickenham.

Princess Catherine was named patron of the Rugby Football Union in 2022, after the Duke of Sussex was forced to give up the position as part of the ‘Megxit’ deal.