Disturbing verdict issued about Prince Harry's clearance to King Charles' closet skeletons

Prince Harry chooses to walk in a different direction?

The efforts Prince Harry has recently been making towards King Charles have just sparked a reaction by royal commentator and expert Ian Pelham Turner.

He recently spoke to Fox News Digital and explained his thoughts on the matter.

According to the expert, “Harry is well aware of other damaging skeletons in the closet. And the royal family is surely aware he knows them and could use them against the royal household if he wished to.”

However, what it appears at the moment, particularly after Prince Harry’s decision to offer his engagement diary to avoid royal clashes is that “in reality, I feel that Harry wishes peace for everyone.”

Mr Turner also admitted, “He would prefer a meeting of minds where compromise is created,” in his personal opinion.

Before signing off he also named the Princess Diana doc a potential harbinger of peace.

“Perhaps a peace bridge could be built if Netflix goes ahead with a docuseries on Princess Diana, where Harry and William could come together and participate,” he said related to the upcoming documentary before signing off completely.

What is pertinent to mention is there is no official confirmation from Netflix about the Princess Diana documentary. However given that it’s been 30 years since her death in Paris on August 31st, 1997, speculations are rising according to the Daily Record.