Rachel Zegler greets fans in old money look at London record signing event

Rachel Zegler made a striking appearance in London on Monday as she attended a record signing event for Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.

The 24-year-old actress, currently starring as Eva Perón in the West End revival of Evita, opted for an oversized grey blazer with no shirt underneath, accessorizing the look with a Jimmy Choo bag and heels.

The West Side Story and Snow White star greeted crowds of excited fans outside the Rough Trade store in West London, where she signed copies of the vinyl release tied to her performance in the hit musical.

According to Daily Mail, Zegler has been based in London for the past six months while leading Jamie Lloyd’s adaptation of the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber classic.

Her portrayal of Eva Perón has been widely praised, with Variety noting that her performance “at times gives you goosebumps.”

The production, which began previews in June and officially opened July 1, is scheduled to run through September 6, with the creative team expressing interest in a potential Broadway transfer.

Away from the stage, Zegler has also been making headlines for her new romance with dancer Nathan Louis-Fernand whom she reportedly met during rehearsals, as per the outlet.

The pair have been spotted enjoying weekend getaways with friends and colleagues from the Evita cast, with Zegler recently referring to him as “the darling man” in a social media post.

As per the publication, the new relationship came less than a year after speculation that she had split from longtime boyfriend and West Side Story co-star Josh Andrés Rivera, though neither confirmed the breakup.