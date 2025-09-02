Prince William fears Harry reunion is ‘terrible idea' for King

Prince Harry and King Charles’ reconciliation has triggered Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to reunite with his father in the UK for the 2025 Wellchild Awards, is ticking his elder brother off.

An insider tells Daily Beast: “Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father’s rank, and he respects his father’s right to make his own decisions, and he won’t make a fuss if it happens.”

The source continued: “But he (William) thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.