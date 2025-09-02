 
Geo News

Prince William fears Harry reunion is ‘terrible idea' for King

Prince Harry and King Charles bond is concerning Prince William

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 02, 2025

Prince William fears Harry reunion is ‘terrible idea for King

Prince Harry and King Charles’ reconciliation has triggered Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to reunite with his father in the UK for the 2025 Wellchild Awards, is ticking his elder brother off.

An insider tells Daily Beast: “Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father’s rank, and he respects his father’s right to make his own decisions, and he won’t make a fuss if it happens.”

The source continued: “But he (William) thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle reveals ‘big undertaking' for family on show
Meghan Markle reveals ‘big undertaking' for family on show
Prince Harry sparks royal row by demanding Meghan Markle's bow and curtsies
Prince Harry sparks royal row by demanding Meghan Markle's bow and curtsies
Prince Harry to go down a path Prince William firmly close 10 years ago: ‘It'll antagonize!'
Prince Harry to go down a path Prince William firmly close 10 years ago: ‘It'll antagonize!'
Prince Harry may visit King Charles at Balmoral, says former Butler
Prince Harry may visit King Charles at Balmoral, says former Butler
Disturbing verdict issued about Prince Harry's clearance to King Charles' closet skeletons
Disturbing verdict issued about Prince Harry's clearance to King Charles' closet skeletons
Prince Harry's past with Chelsy Davy detailed in new report
Prince Harry's past with Chelsy Davy detailed in new report
Princess Diana's brother shares tribute as fans pour out love on anniversary
Princess Diana's brother shares tribute as fans pour out love on anniversary
Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'
Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'