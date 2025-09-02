Prince William staff is ‘mesmerised' by his authority

Prince William is lauded for his loyalty after change in title.

The Prince of Wales is proactive and helpful as he prepares to take on the role of King in the future.

Michael Gove, the former Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, praises the Prince as he quotes their 2022 meeting.

Gove shared: "I was asked to see William because he wanted to do everything he could to support the summit."

"He had a pretty detailed knowledge of the challenges, I was impressed," Gove revealed.

He added: "When I met him for the illegal wildlife trade, he was charming and quite self-possessed. But it was more by way of, 'What can I do to help?'.

"As Prince of Wales it was more, 'These are my plans.' And while at certain points he deferred to members of his team, it was clear he was chairman of the board. You could sense he had grown in authority and confidence,” Gove noted.