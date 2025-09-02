Prince William to 'fight back' as Harry plans Diana Netflix series

Prince William, Harry could have explosive war over Princess Diana's legacy

Prince William, the Prince of Wales and brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex may have a battle over how to honor their late mother Princess Diana.

According to RadarOnline, William and Harry both are exploring separate projects to commemorate Diana.

The source stated, "Harry is planning a series about Diana in 2027. He's focused on finding the right partners, and he's already spoken with producers. He wants to do a forensic look at her crash, and it could be one of the TV events of the century if it's done right."

However, they went on to add that this idea of documentary is "far less welcome" by Prince William.

Insider noted of the Prince of Wales, "If he hears Harry is doing a warts-and-all film on their mom, he will want to do a gentler one. The 30th anniversary of Di's death could turn into a battle of their documentaries."

"It would also mean William would probably cut Harry out of his life forever," the source said.

Moreover, another tipster shared, "If Harry is now going to do another massive Netflix show, effectively claiming her legacy, William will have to fight back, whether that's with an interview or a documentary of his own."

Calling the situation "very sad", the sources noted that Prince William and Prince Harry's competing visions "for how Diana should be remembered" may reopen personal and public wounds for both of them.

Princess Diana passed away in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997 and her death anniversary in 2027 will mark 30 years to her passing.