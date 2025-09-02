Jennifer Hawkins delights fans with major social media return

Jennifer Hawkins has delighted fans with a rare update after stepping back from social media for four months.

The former Miss Universe shared a series of heartwarming images on Instagram on Monday, documenting a snowy family holiday with husband Jake Wall and their two children, Frankie and Hendrix.

The family appeared to be enjoying their first ski trip at Thredbo in the New South Wales Snowy Mountains, with Hawkins captioning the post as, “Our first snow trip! Honestly, one of the best experiences – skiing next to our fave little people. Can’t wait to go back! (but definitely won’t miss ‘itchy’ kids thermals).”

Moreover, photos showed the doting mum guiding her little ones down the slopes, though both Frankie and Hendrix seemed to need little help as they showed off impressive skills on skis.

Additionally, Jake also looked in high spirits, grinning as he held Hendrix’s hand on the slopes.

According to Daily Mail, the post marked Hawkins’ first since May, when she last shared a family photo dump from a seaside holiday.

Fans were quick to welcome her return, with many praising the children’s skiing abilities and others expressing excitement at seeing new updates from the model.

In regard to this, one follower wrote, “Looks like an amazing family trip,” while another added, “So glad you’ve posted again. Beautiful family.”