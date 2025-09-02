 
Taylor Swift makes history with album that hasn't even dropped yet

Taylor Swift is set to release her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3

Syeda Waniya
September 02, 2025

Taylor Swift has broken records with her album that hasn't even been released yet.

The Grammy-winning artist's album The Life of a Showgirl has made a record on Spotify.

As per the streaming giant, Swift's album became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.

Taylor Swift is set to release her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3

On Monday, the official Instagram handle of Spotify announced: "On August 31st, 2025, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with one writing, "Taylor Swift is the music industry."

"That's what we call AURA," another added.

The third comment read, "Mind you TTPD broke the record ONE day before release, and Showgirl broke it again ONE month before release."

It is worth mentioning that the previous record was also held by Taylor Swift, for her 2024 chart-topping release The Tortured Poets Department.

The newly engaged pop star announced her album The Life of a Showgirl during her appearance on her fiance Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

The album is scheduled to release on October 3, 2025.

