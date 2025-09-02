Prince Harry convinced Princess Diana's spirit 'guides and protects' him

Prince Harry is reportedly convinced that his late mother Princess Diana’s spirit ‘guides and protects’ him.

Speaking to the Woman’s Day, the insider claimed Princess Diana continues to be Harry’s ‘guardian angel’ and the duke plans on doing a flawless job of honouring her memory in a documentary.

The report further claims streaming giant Netflix wants to run a series of Diana specials in 2027 to mark 30 years since her death shocked the world.

The source reveals, “It feels like divine intervention for Harry.

“He and Meghan were facing a humiliating cast-off from Netflix, so for Harry it’s like his mum’s still saving his bacon, right when he needs it most. Even after all these years, he’s convinced that her spirit guides and protects him.”

“Diana continues to be his ‘guardian angel’ and he plans on doing a flawless job of honouring her memory in this documentary. It’s given him a new lease on life and he’s already been pouring his heart into a vision board. He’s got no choice really – it’s the only project Netflix is interested in.”

Diana documentary is probably the only thing that saved Netflix deal with Harry and Meghan, the source at streaming giant claims.

The insider says, “A Diana documentary exclusively produced and narrated by her son is worth 10 of Meghan’s kitchen puff pieces.”