 
Geo News

Prince William preparing a major blow for Prince Harry

“Anything Harry can do, William can do it much better and he’s already got in place approvals"

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2025

Prince William preparing a major blow for Prince Harry
Prince William preparing a major blow for Prince Harry

Princess Diana’s elder son and heir to British throne Prince William is planning to do an official ‘royal documentary’ on his mum with the help of Kate Middleton, it has been disclosed.

The documentary would be a major blow to Harry, who is already planning on doing a flawless job of honouring Diana’s memory in a documentary.

This is a deeply personal project that Prince Harry wanted to do ever since he and Meghan left the UK.

The insiders have revealed to the Woman’s Day, Prince William and Harry made a ‘pact’ to not cash in on their mother’s memory.

“Sadly, William expected something like this – subsequently he’s completely prepared and Netflix might want to reconsider.”

“Anything Harry can do, William can do it much better and he’s already got in place approvals to do an official royal documentary on his mum. With the help of Kate, he’s compiled several terabytes of material that’s completely exclusive.”

The royal source continued, “Add to that an intimate interview with his father [King Charles] and who cares about Harry sobbing through footage everyone’s seen?”

“As an authorised royal documentary, it’s also considered historical text and will rewrite any Elizabeth Arden cold cream stories Harry comes up with.”

Prince Harry to face ‘awkward' situation as Duke set for UK return
Prince Harry to face ‘awkward' situation as Duke set for UK return
Meghan Markle beams as Archie flaunts adorable new skill
Meghan Markle beams as Archie flaunts adorable new skill
‘Clashing' Prince Harry handed a stern warning about King Charles
‘Clashing' Prince Harry handed a stern warning about King Charles
King Charles torn over meeting Prince Harry next week
King Charles torn over meeting Prince Harry next week
Prince Harry convinced Princess Diana's spirit 'guides and protects' him video
Prince Harry convinced Princess Diana's spirit 'guides and protects' him
Prince Harry's childhood butler weighs in on upcoming awkwardness
Prince Harry's childhood butler weighs in on upcoming awkwardness
Prince Andrew 'isolated' at Balmoral as William bans him from family circle video
Prince Andrew 'isolated' at Balmoral as William bans him from family circle
Meghan Markle throws shade at royals with cryptic playlist picks
Meghan Markle throws shade at royals with cryptic playlist picks