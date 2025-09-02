Prince William preparing a major blow for Prince Harry

Princess Diana’s elder son and heir to British throne Prince William is planning to do an official ‘royal documentary’ on his mum with the help of Kate Middleton, it has been disclosed.

The documentary would be a major blow to Harry, who is already planning on doing a flawless job of honouring Diana’s memory in a documentary.

This is a deeply personal project that Prince Harry wanted to do ever since he and Meghan left the UK.

The insiders have revealed to the Woman’s Day, Prince William and Harry made a ‘pact’ to not cash in on their mother’s memory.

“Sadly, William expected something like this – subsequently he’s completely prepared and Netflix might want to reconsider.”

“Anything Harry can do, William can do it much better and he’s already got in place approvals to do an official royal documentary on his mum. With the help of Kate, he’s compiled several terabytes of material that’s completely exclusive.”

The royal source continued, “Add to that an intimate interview with his father [King Charles] and who cares about Harry sobbing through footage everyone’s seen?”

“As an authorised royal documentary, it’s also considered historical text and will rewrite any Elizabeth Arden cold cream stories Harry comes up with.”