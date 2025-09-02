Padma Lakshmi plays 'Tell the Truth' with her daughter

Padman Lakshmi and daughter at odds on fashion choices

Padma Lakshmi and her daughter, Krishna, ask each other questions in the game of Tell the Truth.



It’s part of an interview the pair gave to Vogue India. During the segment, the topic of fashion choices comes up.

Her 15-year-old daughter, who seems to have a strong opinion on fashion style, says, “We go by the five-second rule. If the other person can't change [their outfit] in five seconds and [the comment] is negative, don't say it.”

“But before we leave the house, we're pretty brutal with each other," she shares. "I will be like, 'You can't wear that in public with me.'"

The duo also reveals that they clashed on how much or how little the dressing should be provocative.

“She’s like, ‘You’re not going out in that,’” the 55-year-old says. “And she’s always telling me to dress more provocatively.”

To this, her daughter shares, “And she’s always telling me to dress less provocatively."

But the Boom alum continues, referring to her kid's outfit, “Some of your skirts are a little short for me. And a little short for you too, P.S.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Padma compares her daughter to Tinker Bell, saying, “She always puts pixie dust on. Like, if I’m in a bad mood, or I’m stiff, she’ll come and she’ll just shake me up, and she’ll say, ‘Mom, relax.’ Or she’ll say, ‘Come on, you’re funnier than this.’”

She adds, “She doesn’t want me to be afraid to be who I am, because she thinks sometimes I’m very controlled. And she likes how I am with her when no one’s around.”

After her divorce from Salman Rushdie in 2007, Padma welcomed her only child with her former partner, Adam Dell, in 2010.