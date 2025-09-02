Former staffer gets up close and personal about Howard Stern

Howard Stern’s former staffer addresses his biggest viewership drop in history

A staffer that worked for Howard Stern has just broken their silence on the situation behind the scenes, now that his streaming numbers have dwindled to less than half of what he once boasted.

The whole thing has been shared by an in interview to The Daily Mail.

The former staffer named Steve Grillo has even released a book about his experience interning at The Howard Stern Show for over seven years, back in the 90’s.

The book is titled Gorilla Parts: Top Shelf Stories From the Most Famous Stern Intern Ever.

This time around he sat to discuss the biggest drops ever seen in history for the show’s viewership. “Come September 2, I think it's just going to be everybody's tuning in, and then I think they're going to get disappointed and tune right back out,” he started by saying.

Mr Grillo also added, “Unless he decides to put on a leather jacket and a pair of black jeans and then come back and was like, ‘I'm back baby,’ which I highly doubt he's going to do because it's too far and in between... all of a sudden he's going to come back and be that awesome rockstar that everybody listened to every day?”

However, what is visible is “lame promos” for the September return. He even went as far as to call it “such a sad, pathetic version of what happened to this man.

Before signing off he even hypothesized what Howard himself would do, should he have the chance to take back his comments.

Regarding this Grillo said, “I think that if Old Howard Stern could go and jump in the time machine, he would punch him right in the face.”

For those unversed with the reason behind his viewership rating it all started when he openly made a political statement in 2023 about Donald Trump.

He said on air at the time, “I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you.”

But it didn’t end there, instead the host also admitted that he didn’t mind losing “half his listeners” either for this comment, before doubling down and calling Trump something akin to Adolf Hitler.

This led Grillo to add, in his own interview, “People listened to whatever he said, and those people were the hard working people that wanted a change in this country and made him famous and made him rich,” Grillo added as well.

“And he turned his back on them by saying, ‘If you like a certain political person, I don't want you listening to my show... That's why he's got 125,000 listeners’. People cared about what he said every single day, and then he turns on them... What kind of arrogance and stupidity is that?”