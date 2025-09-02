Netflix unveils major tease about its hit show

Netflix reveals 'Wednesday' S2 part two big tease

Netflix has many hit shows in its library, but there are a few which has an outstanding global audience.



Wednesday is one of them. As fans anticipate part two of the second season, the streamer unveils the first look at the star, whom the series has been teasing for quite some time.

It's Lady Gaga, who will appear as Rosaline Rotwood, who is reportedly a teacher at the school Nevermore.

"A vision in venom. Here's your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood," the post read, which saw the pop icon in the character's avatar.

As season two's part two will be out on Sept 3, so will the Grammy winner's track Dead Dance, which will also feature in the show.

“Everyone here is so incredible. Thank you. I’m also here to confirm that my song ‘The Dead Dance’ is coming September 3," she said at the Netflix and Spotify's Wednesday Graveyard Gala. "It’s a part of the show and I’m so excited for you to see it."

Elsewhere in the event, Gaga said, "I’m excited to be here tonight. I’m taking a little break from the Mayhem Ball to come say hello."

She continued, "I had a wonderful working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna.”

Wednesday's season two, part one received massive viewership, topping the streamer's global charts.