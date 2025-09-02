'Harry Potter' casts another Rubeus Hagrid

Another Rubeus Hagrid has been cast

Though Nick Frost is tapped to play fan-favourite Rubeus Hagrid in the remake of Harry Potter.



However, there is another star who is cast for the same role, but in a different genre.

Pottermore and Audible have adapted J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels, so for this, they cast Mark Addy, best known for playing Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

Following his casting, the star shared a statement, "Hagrid has a special place in the hearts of Harry Potter fans worldwide, and it's an honour to bring this cherished character's lines to life in these imaginative audio productions from Pottermore and Audible."

"The humanity and warmth that Hagrid displays is integral to the stories, and listeners will be captivated by how this amazing sonic world captures his larger-than-life presence and emotional depth," he added.

Alex Hassell will portray Lucius Malfoy, while Daniel Mays will provide the voice of Dobby.

In addition to them, Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, and Cush Jumbo as the narrator have been announced.

For the famous trio, Frankie Treadaway (Harry Potter), Max Lester (Ron Weasley) and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger).

Harry Potter's first instalment will be out on Nov. 4.