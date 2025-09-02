 
Truth behind Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for almost a decade

September 02, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for seven years. But a model, once linked to the royal family, raised questions over the durability of their union.

Lady Victoria Hervey, who briefly dated Prince Andrew in 1999, said she is skeptical about the pair's marriage and expressed that she is surprised that it lasted for nearly a decade.

The probable reason behind this, the 49-year-old herself answered in the interview with Closer Magazine.

"I'm amazed their marriage has lasted as long as this - I'm sure it's only because of the kids, because it seems to have been quite rocky for a while," she said.

The London-born model also noted, "She got him to move his whole life, and now she's back where she grew up."

In contrast, the Duchess of Sussex gave the perception that her marriage is going well. Her With Love, Meghan's latest episode on Netflix, is for example.

"We met in Botswana and we camped for five days together," the mother-of-two told her recent guest, Tan France, about her early camping trip with him. 

"You really get to know each other when you're in a little tent together, and it's like - what is that outside the tent? That's an elephant. Are we going to be safe? Yeah, you're safe. OK."

Harry and Meghan got married in 2018. They share two kids.

