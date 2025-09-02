Real reason why Prince William, Kate Middleton are moving to Forest Lodge

Expert reveals why William, Kate have decided to move to Forest Lodge

A royal expert has revealed why Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting ready to move to Forest Lodge, an old Georgian house in Windsor Great Park.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Prince and Princess of Wales likes to live in a simple way without having staff live with them.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Waleses will pay for the move and the repairs themselves, so no money from taxpayers will be used.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, the expert revealed that William grew up seeing lots of staff at the Queen’s homes and didn’t want that for his family.

"William and Kate have never wanted live-in staff; I think that’s the modern way,” Seward shared with the publication.

She added, “Since William was a little boy, he’s seen all the staff at the late Queen’s homes, and he never wanted that. It’s not something Kate grew up with either."

"They had a housekeeper and a nanny at Kensington Palace, but at Windsor, they have all these little cottages around the big house, which is nicer for the staff, too."

This comes after an insider told The Sun that Kate and William keep their home life very normal and relaxed.

"The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we [dress up]."