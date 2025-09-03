 
Prince Harry ‘annoyed' as Meghan Markle goes behind his back, says expert

Prince Harry would not be happy by steps taken by Meghan Markle to promote her show

Eleen Bukhari
September 03, 2025

Prince Harry would be upset over Meghan Markle’s decision to feature their child on social media.

The Duke of Sussex, who speaks often about the privacy of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be furious as Meghan posts their photos for the promotion of ‘With Love, Meghan.’

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: “He ought to be extremely annoyed. Obviously, I don't know what he thinks, but I think he does what he's told probably. 

"You know, what worries me much more, to be quite honest, is what the children themselves are going to think when they get a little bit older and they realise how they've been exploited.

"And, of course, they will also realise at a certain point that they've never met their grandfathers and that they have cousins in England who have rather an interesting life - something which they've been kept away from,” he noted.

