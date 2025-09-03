Why King Charles wants Prince Harry back ‘without question,' expert reveals

King Charles has a major reason to heal rift with Prince Harry,

The monarch, who is an active promoter of peace and prosperity, wants the same to reflect in his household, especially with estranged son Harry.

Speaking about His Majesty, former Royal butler Grant Harold tells GB News: “I know what the King’s like, he likes everyone to be happy.

“He likes everyone to get on. So you can guarantee the King without question wants it resolved.”

He said: “I think if his (Harry’s) father wants to see him, then he will see him. That’s what I think, and what we’ve seen recently is definitely signs that it could happen.”

Meanwhile, a friend of Prince William’s, elder brother of Harry, reveals: “Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father’s rank, and he respects his father’s right to make his own decisions, and he won’t make a fuss if it happens.”