How Queen Camilla inspired journalist with her brilliance

Queen Camilla’s demeanour and attitude is praised by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 03, 2025

Queen Camilla is praised for her brilliance and leadership by a journalist.

The wife of King Charles and formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, met journalist Claire Cohen back in 2021 and left a remarkable impression.

Speaking about her meeting, Cohen told The TimesShe said: “As she told me on a wet Wednesday in May 2021, as we sat in the communal living room of a women's refuge in Reading, ‘Once you've seen what can happen, you just want to go out and say, look, hang on a minute, everybody, do you realise what's going on all around us? So close to us? And we've all just buried our heads in the sand.’

“I hadn't known what to expect from the Duchess of Cornwall (as she was at the time), as the sole journalist invited to accompany her visit (sorry, humblebrag). Afterwards I was left with the impression of someone who felt deeply the stories of the women she met.”

