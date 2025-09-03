Christopher Nolan breaks silence on 'friend' David Keighley death

Christopher Nolan reacts to David Keighley death

David Keighley was a friend of Christopher Nolan, who died on Aug 28, as he is known for being Imax's first chief quality officer.



In a statement, the filmmaker said, "David Keighley was my friend and IMAX mentor for over twenty years."

The Academy-winning director credited him for showing the potential of Imax cameras, which he said he first used in The Dark Knight.

"His expertise and collaborative spirit put IMAX cameras into my hands for the first time and opened Hollywood’s eyes to the power of the format, starting with ‘The Dark Knight’," he continued.

"His keen eye and uncompromising standards meant that audiences were treated to the best possible experience of our films – a massive part of their impact."

He also said, "When, a decade ago, photochemical film faced an existential threat, David brought it to our attention, just in time to rally filmmakers and studios and ensure continued production."

Heaping more praise on David, Christopher said, "No filmmaker would be able to shoot or screen film of any format today if not for David Keighley – our entire industry owes him a massive debt."

"The last film he completed work on was Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’, and while it breaks my heart to know that we will not be finishing ‘the Odyssey’ together."

"I take comfort knowing that he personally supervised the processing and printing of everything we shot. I miss him as a collaborator and as a friend," Chris concluded.

David, who died after a battle with cancer. He was 77.