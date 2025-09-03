 
Austin Butler shares his ONE unsual complaint

The actor admitted he is a 'fun guy'

September 03, 2025

Austin Butler reveals his unique FOMO
Austin Butler reveals his unique FOMO

Austin Butler revealed his regret over not being invited to this wedding tradition, "a bachelor party."

The Elvis star made a recent appearance on SubwayTakes, hosted by Kareem Rahma, which was recorded as usual in a subway.

When Rahma asked Butler to share his "take," the 33-year-old actor admitted, "I don’t think it’s fair that I’ve never been invited to a bachelor party.”

Rahma replied, “I think that’s a damn shame.” The Caught Stealing actor agreed, saying, “It seems like such a fun time."

The comedian then teased him, asking why he thought he'd never received an invite. “You seem like a fun guy,” Rahma asked.

“I like to think I’m a fun guy," Butler responded.

Episode 467: I don't think it's fair that I've never been invited to a bachelor party!! Feat Austin Butler

Rahma went on to joke that Butler reminded him of a '90s TV neighbor who lived in a van, to which Butler laughed and exclaimed, “Yeah, I’m the guy who lives in the van!”

The playful banter continued, with Rahma accusing Butler of trying to "butter" him up to become his best man, though the comedian is already married. Butler asserted, “Exactly, this is what I’m going for.”

The Eddington star then offered to arrange a bachelor party in Ireland, and asked Butler where he would want his.

“We could do a joint thing. This sounds really fun. I like this whole European pub crawl," Butler replied.

When Rahma asked if he really wanted a joint party, Butler joked, “I don’t know, that’s probably too romantic.”

The segment ended with Butler asking, “Would you be my best man?” before a “To Be Continued…” message appeared on-screen.

