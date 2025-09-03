 
Josh Hall calls ex Christina Haack 'immature' in first post divorce remarks

Maliha Javed
September 03, 2025

Josh Hall branded ex wife Christina Haack's divorce conduct 'classless' in a new bombshell interview.

Days after settling their divorce, Hall sat down with DailyMail and broke his silence over Haack's reaction on social media on his divorce filing, calling the HGTV star's behavior "like a pissed off teenager," and "immature."

The realtor confessed that he was keeping himself "quiet" for the sake of Haack's kids but as they have finalized their divorce, "it's time for me to say something," Hall said.

"I didn't have the need for public opinion. I don't need to impress people. I don't need them to know my personal business. I'm more of a private person," he began.

"Everything previously reported was only her side, and just because she says it doesn't make it true," he continued. "I didn't want to have a public feud and have a back and forth publicly. Now I need to have something to say because, unfortunately, people have only read what she says."

"I thought it lacked class, to be honest," Hall remarked.

Further saying that "divorce isn't something for public consumption," he noted, "I understand that we're public figures - I married one - but I thought it was unnecessary... Obviously don't drag a divorce out there. It's immature."

"Let's share some stuff, but the behaving like a pissed off teenager on social media is just not something I'm going to do," he added. 

