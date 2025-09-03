Abbie Chatfield, partner Adam Hyde face backlash over explosive rant

Abbie Chatfield and her partner, Peking Duk musician Adam Hyde, have sparked a wave of controversy after unleashing a profanity-laden tirade against attendees of last weekend’s anti-immigration protests across Australia.

Chatfield, who has been vocal in condemning the rallies, escalated her criticism on Tuesday by enlisting Hyde to join her in a joint video rant.

The couple targeted members of the National Socialist Network who clashed with demonstrators at Camp Sovereignty in Melbourne’s King’s Domain, branding all protest participants “f****** losers.”

Moreover, Hyde went further, telling protesters to “die” and declaring they “belong in jail,” accusing them of racism and bigotry.

Additionally, he also condemned Australia as a country “upheld within racism,” while criticizing the violence inflicted on Indigenous activists after neo-Nazi groups stormed the site.

As per Daily Mail, the outburst drew heavy criticism on social media, with users accusing the pair of promoting the same level of hate they claimed to oppose.

One commenter wrote, “According to Abbie Chatfield and her boyfriend, if you protest immigration, you belong in jail or worse – they genuinely belong in an asylum.”

Meanwhile, others branded the rant “vile” and “incendiary,” while some argued the couple’s comments mirrored the hostility of far-right groups.

However, not all reactions were negative.

Many Instagram followers praised the couple for taking a strong stance, with supporters hailing Chatfield as a “people’s hero” and applauding her for speaking out on behalf of Indigenous Australians.

Furthermore, the protests, which erupted in multiple cities on Sunday, descended into violence when about 30 men dressed in black stormed Camp Sovereignty.