Cardi B found not liable in $24M civil assault trial

Cardi B found not guilty in $24 million civil assault trial

Rapper Cardi B was found not liable in a civil case against her.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles jury declared that the 32-year-old singer will not have to pay any of the damages in the $24 million case brought by her former security guard, Emani Ellis.

In its verdict, a unanimous jury said that Cardi B was not found guilty of Ellis' claims that the Grammy-winning songstress hit her and said racial slurs to her.

For those unversed, the mom-of-three was sued by Ellis for $24 million in 2020, claiming that Cardi B attacked her outside of a Beverly Hills medical office in 2018.

However, she failed to prove any of her claims in the court that the WAP hitmaker was engaged in an attack.

After the judge declared Cardi B innocent in a civil case against her, she spoke to reporters outside the courthouse.

“I did not touch that woman," she told the media personnel. "With that being said, this time around, I'm gonna be nice."

"The next time someone tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I'm going to countersue. I’m going to make you pay, because this is not okay," continued Cardi B.

The Drip singer further said, "I think people have this misinterpretation of celebrities, that like, 'Oh well, we can ask for this and they're going to settle.' You don't work at home, and you don't work all day, and you don't work for your money to give out your money."

"So don't ever think I'm just gonna give you my money that I work hard for. I don't lay in bed all day. I work all day, and I work hard for my money for my kids and for people I take care of," added Cardi B.