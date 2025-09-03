Cardi B breaks silence after securing sensational victory in $24M assault case

Cardi B breaks silence after winning civil assault case

Cardi B has finally broken her silence after securing a sensational victory in $24 million physical assault lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that the 32-year-old rapper was found not guilty by an LA jury in the $24 million high-profile legal case filed by her security guard, Emani Ellis.

In the lawsuit filed in 2020, Emani claimed that the WRAP hitmaker cut her cheek with a 3-inch (7.5cm) fingernail outside of a Beverly Hills medical office in February 2018.

However, Cardi B was found not guilty in a civil trial as Emani failed to prove any of her claims in the courtroom.

After winning the case, the Grammy-winning musician spoke to reporters outside the courthouse, saying, "I did not touch that woman."

"With that being said, this time around, I'm gonna be nice. The next time someone tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I'm going to countersue. I’m going to make you pay, because this is not okay," she further said.

The Up hitmaker continued, "I think people have this misinterpretation of celebrities, that like, 'Oh well, we can ask for this and they're going to settle.' You don't work at home, and you don't work all day, and you don't work for your money to give out your money."

"So don't ever think I'm just gonna give you my money that I work hard for. I don't lay in bed all day. I work all day, and I work hard for my money for my kids and for people I take care of," Cardi B added.

The I Like It singer also asked her fans to leave Emani alone on social media, saying she wants to "put this all behind."