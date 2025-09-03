Salma Hayek Pinault celebrates her 59th birthday in style

Salma Hayek Pinault turns 59 as she celebrates special day

Salma Hayek Pinault is celebrating her 59th birthday in style!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Magic Mike's Last Dance actress posted a picture of herself rocking a bright red two-piece.

In the viral snap, Salma can be seen holding up a bright red drink as she sits atop a bench on a boat out at sea.

“59 trips around the sun and still dancing. cheers to all of you & thank you for the love,” she captioned the post.

As the post went viral, several friends and fans of the actress flooded the comments section with love and best wishes.

“Happy birthday, We love you,” penned Salma's longtime friend Anthony Hopkins.

Chelsea Handler commented, “Happy birthday my dear! We'll see you soon!"

Salma's celebratory photo comes after she posed on the Sports Illustrated Mexico Swimsuit 2025 cover in July.

During an appearance on Today in May, the Once Upon a Time in Mexico star said that she couldn't believe she was even considered for the honor.

"I remember when I was young and hot, I used to look at this magazine," said Salma. "I wanted to see who was the new gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment."

"And it never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover because they didn't look like me," continued the actress, who has starred in over 70 movies.

"My body's not necessarily the model type and I never thought that was a possibility," added the mother-of-one. "And for it to happen when I'm 58? It's really shocking."