Meghan Markle takes big decision about business project ahead King Charles, Harry's meeting

Meghan Markle has reportedly made a big decision about her business venture days before Prince Harry’s visit to UK, where he is expected to meet ailing father King Charles.

According to a report by the New Idea, the Duchess, who recently confirmed her new deal with Netflix, has quietly removed all of the items from her online store after launching it earlier this year.

Meghan revealed the venture in March, which previously showcased all of her favourite fashion pieces.

“Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week,” Meghan wrote in an Instagram story with the link to the store at the time.

“A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them!” her online listing also said.

Now, “No collections found.”

The latest development comes after the charity confirmed Prince Harry, as patron, will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, taking place in London on September 8th.

According to a report by the Us Weekly, there is potential for a face-to-face meeting when Harry arrives in Britain next week.

The publication, citing the royal sources and experts, revealed Prince Harry is on board, but the ball is in King Charles’ court.