Paul Mescal loves 'Lionel'

Paul Mescal gets honest about 'Lionel'

Paul Mescal seems to play characters like they are real and have feelings and emotions.



Lionel is one such character; he discusses the role he portrays in the upcoming movie The History of Sound in the latest interview.

“I love Lionel,” he shares, adding, “He's the longest I've lived with any character. I've waited five years to get to play him, and I'm so grateful that I did. I think he's an extraordinary man.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Gladiator II star says there was no awkwardness when acting with co-star Josh O'Connor as lovers, calling the experience a “fun summer camp-like".

Regarding the sexuality of his new role, Paul says, “I think I'm drawn to characters regardless of their sexuality."

He continues, "I think, like, I'm learning more and more as I kind of do this job that, unless I have something to say about who these people are, unless I fundamentally know or have a distinct opinion about them, I won't do it.”

In The History of Sound's logline reads, "Lionel Worthing (Paul), a talented singer from rural Kentucky who leaves his family farm to attend the Boston Music Conservatory. There he meets student David White (played by Josh O'Connor), and the pair develop an intimate relationship."

The History of Sound will bow out on Sept. 12.