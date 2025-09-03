'The Paper' gets major update before S1 premiere

Peacock announces season 2 renewal ahead of premiere

Ahead of the premiere of The Paper on September 4, Peacock announced that The Office spinoff show will get a season two.



The series stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, who announced the renewal on NBC’s Today show.

Greg Daniels, who is one of the creators, recently said in an interview with Variety, “We definitely have ideas. We’ve been talking about stories for a possible Season 2, and it’ll be interesting to see what the audience thinks."

He continued, "We’ve gotten really good feedback from people inside the company and journalists and friends, but you never know what the broader world of ‘Office’ fans are going to think of it.”

Similarly, Pearlena Igbokwe, the chairman of TV studios, NBC Entertainment & Peacock Scripted at NBCU, said about the series, “Having seen all the episodes, I think he’s done an incredible job."

"These are characters you just grow to love and appreciate what he’s doing in the show. I think they do an incredible job of landing the season. So I am very hopeful and optimistic that the audience will feel the same," she added.

In addition, the other cast members include Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez, along with guest stars Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan.

The Paper's logline reads, "Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, a successful salesman in the toilet paper division of paper-centric conglomerate Enervate."

"Ned, who hasn’t worked in journalism since college, is given a new task: Help save the company’s small market newspaper in Toledo, where he’s just been named editor-in-chief. The problem? The Toledo Truth-Teller employs one or two legit reporters, tops," the synopsis added.