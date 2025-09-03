 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's UN speech continues to resonate with women

Meghan Markle's speech made in 2015 during a UN event went viral

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2025

Meghan Markle continues to dominate headlines not only with her and Prince Harry's ongoing feud with the royal family but also with her projects including Netflix show "With Love, Meghan."

As fans discuss her work and prospects of a peace deal between Harry and King Charles, an old video of Meghan Markle's UN speech has also resurfaced.

Her speech still resonates with not only Meghan's fans but also women across the world.

A 2015 speech by the Duchess of Sussex on gender equality went viral on social media platforms including TikTok, gaining thousands of views   after it was first uploaded by user lady_frances1997.

@lady_frances1997 Meghan Markle shares how she became a feminist at a young age of only 11, when she was invited to the UN women way back in 2015. She is truly a woman with intelligence and class. ❤️✨ #feminist #female #woman #meghanmarkle #foryou #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp ♬ original sound - lady di


The speech, delivered at a UN Women event in New York City celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, featured Meghan alongside Hillary Clinton and then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

In the viral clip, Meghan recounted how at age 11, she wrote to Procter & Gamble complaining about sexist language in a dishwashing soap commercial that said "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

"Two boys from my class said, 'Yeah, that's where women belong, in the kitchen,'" she recalled. After telling her father, she wrote letters to powerful figures including Hillary Clinton, then first lady.

"It was roughly a month later when the soap manufacturer, Procter & Gamble, changed the commercial," Meghan said. "At the age of 11, I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality."


Prince William delays telling son George about his 'destiny'
Prince William delays telling son George about his 'destiny'
When Andy Cohen revealed reason for passing on Meghan Markle
When Andy Cohen revealed reason for passing on Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' to get cancelled?
Meghan Markle Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' to get cancelled?
Prince Harry, King Charles can only mend ties through private meeting
Prince Harry, King Charles can only mend ties through private meeting
King Charles 'wants' reconciliation with Prince Harry on his terms, not duke's
King Charles 'wants' reconciliation with Prince Harry on his terms, not duke's
Kate Middleton gets a huge weight thrown on her shoulders
Kate Middleton gets a huge weight thrown on her shoulders
Meghan Markle faces disappointing news about Netflix show video
Meghan Markle faces disappointing news about Netflix show
Queen Camilla trolled with Diana's pictures after Cornwall visit
Queen Camilla trolled with Diana's pictures after Cornwall visit