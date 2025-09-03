Meghan Markle's UN speech continues to resonate with women

Meghan Markle continues to dominate headlines not only with her and Prince Harry's ongoing feud with the royal family but also with her projects including Netflix show "With Love, Meghan."

As fans discuss her work and prospects of a peace deal between Harry and King Charles, an old video of Meghan Markle's UN speech has also resurfaced.

Her speech still resonates with not only Meghan's fans but also women across the world.

A 2015 speech by the Duchess of Sussex on gender equality went viral on social media platforms including TikTok, gaining thousands of views after it was first uploaded by user lady_frances1997.





The speech, delivered at a UN Women event in New York City celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, featured Meghan alongside Hillary Clinton and then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

In the viral clip, Meghan recounted how at age 11, she wrote to Procter & Gamble complaining about sexist language in a dishwashing soap commercial that said "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

"Two boys from my class said, 'Yeah, that's where women belong, in the kitchen,'" she recalled. After telling her father, she wrote letters to powerful figures including Hillary Clinton, then first lady.

"It was roughly a month later when the soap manufacturer, Procter & Gamble, changed the commercial," Meghan said. "At the age of 11, I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality."



